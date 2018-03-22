Florida man arrested for slapping woman outside Walmart, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A man was arrested after he slapped his girlfriend outside an Ocala Walmart, police said.

A Walmart employee was on his break when he saw Isaac Caspersen, 38, harassing a woman outside the store, according to the report.

The witness said he watched Caspersen yell and scream profanities at the woman, according to the report. Then, he told deputies, Caspersen hit the female in the head with an open fist and she began to cry.

The deputy said that, when he arrived at the scene, the couple was still fighting and Caspersen was yelling very loudly at the woman, according to the report. The deputy said Caspersen told him that he was "having a conversation with his wife." The deputy later determined that the woman was not his wife, but his girlfriend, according to the report.

The victim told deputies that Caspersen had been "upset" about something when he slapped her and continually said "Just leave us alone. I'm fine," according to the report. The deputy said she refused to provide a written statement and had no visible injuries from the incident.

Caspersen was arrested and taken to Marion County jail for simple battery domestic violence.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.