Florida man bitten by shark off New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A 19-year-old Sanford man was bitten by a shark Sunday night off New Smyrna Beach, according to officials.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. near the Flagler Avenue beach approach.

According to beach officials, the man was wading in waist-deep water when he was bitten on the calf.

The man was treated for lacerations at the beach and then drove himself to a hospital, officials said.

No other details have been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.