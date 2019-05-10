Florida man caught on camera standing in sunroof while driving on Interstate 4

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was caught on camera standing in his sunroof while he was driving on Interstate 4 on Tuesday afternoon.

Leonard Olsen was charged with reckless driving.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper pulled Olsen over around U.S. 98 and Wedgewood Estates Boulevard in Polk County.

Investigators said the trooper told Olsen they received reports of him sitting on his sunroof while driving on Interstate 4.

Troopers said Olsen told the investigator he wanted to turn himself in.

"My wife treats me like a servant and she's the mistress and I'm tired of this ****," Olsen told the investigator, according to report from FHP.

"Lock me up, I rather go to jail then go back home," he told the trooper.

Investigators showed Olsen the video of him standing in the sunroof while driving.

Troopers said an investigator asked if that was him in the video.

"Yes,sir," Olsen told the investigator.

Investigators said Olsen told the trooper the car was in cruise control.

"The car drives itself and has a gigantic computer in it," Olsen told the investigator.

Olsen explained to the trooper why was standing in the sunroof while driving.

"I thought it would be a nice way to praise God for a minute," he told the trooper.

Olsen's Cadillac was towed.

