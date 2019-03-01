Florida man convicted in slaying of man he thought was drug dealer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man has been convicted in the kidnapping and fatal shooting of a man he mistakenly thought was a drug dealer.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Christian Cruz, 25, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and felony murder. The same jurors who convicted him will return next week to recommend life in prison or the death penalty.

Authorities say Cruz and Justen Charles, 30, broke into a Deltona apartment in August 2013. They grabbed Christopher Jemery, 25, threw him in the trunk of a car, took him to a wooded area in Sanford and shot him in the head, offcials said.

Investigators say Cruz and Charles had been planning to rob a drug dealer who had previously lived in the apartment but moved out.

Charles is still awaiting trial.



