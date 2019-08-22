Florida man hits McDonald's drive-thru worker for taking too long, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. - A Florida man got out of the car he was in and hit a McDonald's drive-thru employee in the face because he didn't receive his food fast enough, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

The victim said Sherman Lee Brown was in the passenger's seat of his girlfriend's silver Ford Focus at about 3:20 a.m. on July 30 when he started getting angry about how long they'd been in the drive-thru line. He got out of the Focus and began yelling at the occupants of the vehicle in front of his.

When the Focus got to the drive-thru window, Brown began screaming at the employee, calling her derogatory names and telling her to, "Hurry the (expletive) up," according to the report.

Police said the victim told Brown that she wouldn't serve him unless he stopped the verbal abuse, which is when he got out of the vehicle again and threatened to hit the victim.

The employee tried to close the drive-thru window, but Brown hit her in the face, knocking off her glasses and causing redness and swelling on her cheek and eye, as well as a cut on her lip, records show.

Police said the incident was captured on surveillance video.

The silver Ford Focus was pulled over the next day and police said they were able to identify Brown as the suspect in the case. He and his girlfriend were trespassed from the McDonald's.

The victim was able to identify Brown in a photo lineup, records show.

Brown, 34, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of burglary and battery with one prior conviction.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.