Florida man in 'Don't take life so seriously' shirt arrested on attempted murder charge

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was wearing a shirt with "Don't take life so seriously" printed across the chest when he was arrested Monday on an attempted murder charge, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Gene Lee Franklin, 27, was involved in an argument with a woman Sunday and when a man who witnessed the altercation tried to intervene, he began arguing with him.

Franklin then pulled a gun out of his waistband and shot at the man, a news release said. It's unclear if the victim was injured.

Authorities said Franklin fled the scene before they arrived, but multiple witnesses identified him as the shooter and a spent .40 caliber shell casing was found.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, deputies said they received a tip that Franklin was at a residence on 6th Court Southwest. Franklin refused to come out of the home until the SWAT team arrived, at which point he appeared in the window holding a cellphone in his hand, according to the report.

Franklin was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, discharge firearm in public, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest without violence.

The shirt he was wearing read, "Don't take life so seriously. It isn't permanent."

