Florida man posing as cop pulls over speeding driver, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man previously convicted of impersonating an officer was once again arrested on the same charge after he pulled over a speeding driver, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Jonathan Shaddix, 32, called 911 around 10 p.m. Tuesday to report a speeding driver traveling west on State Road 46 in the Sorrento area. Minutes later, Shaddix activated lights and a siren on his white Chevrolet Impala and pulled over the Mazda, according to authorities.

The driver of the Mazda told deputies that he was on State Road 46 when he passed Shaddix's Impala, which then sped up and began tailgating him, the affidavit said. The Mazda driver said he sped up because he feared the other driver had road rage and he wanted to distance himself from that driver.

He continued to speed up and pass other vehicles, and the Impala followed him until eventually, flashing lights were activated on the Impala, so the Mazda driver believed it was an undercover law enforcement officer and pulled over, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Shaddix did not approach the driver of the Mazda but instead told him through a PA speaker to remain in the vehicle until backup arrived.

Shaddix told deputies that he works as a security officer and he pulled over the Mazda because he believed the vehicle was driving recklessly and should be stopped. He said he reached speeds of up to 100 mph while following the Mazda, the affidavit said.

Deputies said Shaddix's personal vehicle had a siren/light bar, an LED spotlight, a push bumper and other equipment typically seen on law enforcement vehicles. He was also dressed in khaki tactical-style pants, a tactical equipment vest with a gold security enforcement office badge on it and a belt that contained handcuffs and a PepperBall gub, according to the report.

Shaddix was arrested on a charge of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.