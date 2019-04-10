Florida man raps about wanting to shoot up UF's campus, deputies say

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - In the case of one amateur Florida rapper, spitting bars landed him behind bars.

Deputies from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said they received a tip about a song posted to Facebook by Christopher Maurice McCallum, of Ocala, who uses the alias Jun Jun McCallum online.

About 55 seconds into the song, McCallum is accused of rapping, "Catch you at a Gator game and shoot the whole campus up" while detailing an ongoing disagreement between himself and other people who live in Ocala and a group of individuals in Gainesville.

Deputies said McCallum also referenced violence at a Yungeen Ace concert at the venue Eight Seconds in Ocala on March 23. The video was posted the day before the rap show, but deputies said they were unable to connect McCallum with any acts of violence at the concert.

McCallum was arrested Tuesday on two charges related to making threats. He's being held at the Alachua County Jail.

