Man touches himself on Florida beach because women were 'in thongs,' police say

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - A man who was inappropriately touching himself on a beach Thursday afternoon said he did it because women come to the beach "in thongs," according to the Flagler Beach Police Department.

Police said they were called to a beach on North Ocean Shore Boulevard around noon by a woman who said she saw a man, later identified as Kenneth Andrews, 52, inappropriately touching himself while staring at her.

When officers arrived, they said they watched and recorded video for about 30 minutes as Andrews laid on his back with his legs open, touching himself through his swim bottoms, which were pulled up so high that he was nearly exposed, according to the report.

Andrews made statements that he "knew better" and was only making sure that he was "not hanging out" as officers arrested him then later at the police station, he made comments about women showing up to the beach in thongs, the affidavit said.

The woman who called 911 was able to identify Andrews as the man she saw on the beach, according to authorities.

He faces a charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

