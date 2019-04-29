Florida missing child alert issued for 3-year-old boy

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 3-year-old boy last seen in Tampa, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Joshua McAdams, 3, could be in the company of Taylor Bland-Ball, 22, and his father, 27-year-old Joshua McAdams traveling in a silver Mazda CX-5 bearing license plate DER X82, a news release said.

Authorities said the father could have a long beard and mustache.

The boy was last seen in the 12000th block of Bruce B Downs Boulevard in Tampa. The alert was issued shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday but it's unclear when the boy was last seen.

Anyone who sees the boy, the father or Bland-Ball is asked to contact law enforcement officers immediately.

