Florida mom dances her way to delivering baby girl

BRADENTON, Fla. - A Florida mom broke it down in a hospital hallway before her 30-hour labor.

Alicia Exantus and her husband, Miller, both showed off impressive dance moves at Manatee Memorial Hospital, doing “The Baby Mama Dance.”

The couple later welcomed a healthy baby girl named Tatum on Thursday, Aug. 2.

Being 40-weeks pregnant and having the energy to dance like that, this mama deserves to go viral.

When her daughter grows up, Exantus can show her she was a viral video star before she was born.



