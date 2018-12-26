News

Florida police shoot man who drove stolen car at them, authorities say

Officers say shooting happened in 'large, chaotic scene'

By Associated Press
Lakeland Police Department

Authorities say a Lakeland officer fatally shot a man the day after Christmas.

LAKELAND, Fla. - Police in Central Florida fatally shot a man who they say drove at them in a crowded parking lot.

Lakeland police Chief Larry Giddens told news outlets the Wednesday morning shooting followed reports of a stolen car. He said officers spotted the stolen vehicle in a parking lot where some 200 people had gathered, making it a "large, chaotic scene."

Giddens said the driver saw officers approaching and "aggressively began to speed through the parking lot, driving at one of our officers."

A few officers fired at Michael Jerome Taylor and the vehicle hit parked cars and a light pole before crashing into another parked car, pushing it through the wall of a bicycle shop.

The officers weren't injured, and are on administrative leave.

