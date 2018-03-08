Florida police find spring breaker in hairy situation

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Police have a hairy situation on their hands in Clearwater.
Officials with the Clearwater Police Department posted a picture of two of their officers posing with a man wearing a "hair bikini."
The Pennsylvania man visiting Clearwater for spring break told police he shaved his chest hair in a bikini shape to hopefully bring smiles to people's faces.
"It worked--as you can see with Cpl. Giordano and Officer Perez," the Facebook post said.
