Florida politicians respond to formal impeachment inquiry

ORLANDO, Fla. - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.

"The actions of the Trump Presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the President's betrayal of his oath of office," Pelosi posted on Twitter.

Politicians across Florida shared their thoughts on the impeachment inquiry:

"I am proud to stand with the many patriots who are joining us to hold this lawless and corrupt administration in check. President Trump has put his own interests before our national interests. His attacks on our freedoms, our security, and our rule of law will not go unanswered," said U.S. Representative Val Demings.

"Speaker Pelosi has finally laid her cards on the table with the opening of a baseless impeachment inquiry. For once she is being honest about the Democrats' agenda of taking down President Trump at all costs. For months the House has repeatedly voted on do-nothing bills solely to target the president – accomplishing nothing of substance – instead of tackling the issues that are facing hard-working Americans. Democrats want to waste time and money bowing down to the progressive wing of their party and continue the witch hunt against President Trump. I hope the American people will see this stunt for what it is – the Democrats' decision to choose political theater over the welfare of this great nation," U.S. Representative Neal Dunn said.

"We need the facts on the disturbing reports the President pressured a foreign government to investigate a political opponent. This part of an ever-expanding body of evidence this President is violating his oath of office and abusing his power – putting our national security at risk," U.S. Representative Stephanie Murphy said.

"I look forward to reading the transcript of the call between Donald Trump and Ukraine. Unfortunately, no amount of transparency will satisfy Democrats, who have so desperately searched for a mythical smoking gun to impeach a president they have harassed since his election," U.S. Representative John Rutherford said.



