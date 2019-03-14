Florida postal worker accused of stealing mail containing gift card faces judge

SANFORD, Fla. - A Florida postal worker accused of stealing mail faced a judge on Thursday.
Jaleesa Campbell of Sanford, is accused of taking a $250 prepaid Target gift card addressed to someone in New York.
Court documents show the alleged incident happened in December of 2018.
She entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday.
Campbell's next court apperance is on April 15.
This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.
