Photo shows 20-foot long Florida python that tops 200 pounds

CRESTVIEW, Fla. - A Florida python could be slowly slithering toward a world record.

Emerald Coast Zoo co-owner Rick de Ridder says their female reticulated python named "Ginormica" weighs more than 200 pounds and is a little over 20 feet long.

Her diet consists of previously frozen goats and pigs. Ridder says she could near world record size in a couple of years, which is about 25-feet long.

Ginormica is about 6-years-old is an excellent swimmer. He told the Northwest Florida Daily News she could live to be about 75-years-old.

