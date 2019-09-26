Florida representatives react to talk of impeachment

CNN video

ORLANDO, Fla. - Representatives and senators from Florida were among those voting in favor of wanting to see more of the whistleblower complaint that has now led to talk of possible impeachment of the President Donald Trump.

"It is sad what the Democrats are doing to this country," the president said in a news conference. "They are dividing. They are belittling. They are demeaning our country."

On Wednesday evening, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution asking for the full complaint to be turned over to the House Intelligence Committee.

"History is about to be written at this moment," said Rep. Val Demings during debate on the House floor.

Demings is a Democrat who represents the Orlando area, and she also sits on the House Intelligence Committee.

"The president has abused the power of his office. Perhaps he is afraid of losing the next election, or, perhaps, it is just who he is," she said.

President Trump is accused of using a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to ask him for information about former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for president as a Democrat.

"This wasn't a call about leverage. This wasn't a call about threats," said Rep. Matthew Gaetz.

Gaetz is a Republican from the Florida Panhandle, and he told his colleagues on the House floor on Wednesday that he still supports Trump.

"There is no quid pro quo between President Trump and President Zelenskiy for anything," he said.

Rep. Darren Soto, a Democrat, disagreed.

"Every American, including my fellow Central Floridians, should be concerned about the leader of the greatest democracy in the world asking for help from a foreign power to win their reelection," he told News 6.





