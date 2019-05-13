Florida residents deal: Get 4 Universal Orlando tickets for less than $45 per day

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the weather heats up, Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents a hot ticket deal.

When Florida residents purchase a two-day ticket to Universal Orlando for $179.99 per adult, plus tax, you will get two days free.

That amounts to less than $45 a day.

This offer can be used on non-consecutive days through Dec. 20, including Universal’s holiday celebrations that start Nov. 16.

Those Floridians who want to visit Universal’s water park Volcano Bay can upgrade their ticket to include access.

This offer can be purchased through June 28 with a promo code on specially marked cans of Coca-Cola and Coke Zero Sugar.

To learn more about this offer and other Florida resident deals, go to UniversalOrlando.com.



