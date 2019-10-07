Florida State vs. Clemson: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. - Florida State University has a chance to shock the world in a game against No. 2 Clemson at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

FSU is a big underdog in the game. Clemson is favored by 26 points.

Clemson is the No. 2 team in the country and Florida State is unranked.

The Tigers are 5-0 on the year and FSU is 3-2.

FSU has scored at least 24 points in each game this year.

One of the main reasons is due to Florida State's success in the red zone.

In 18 red zone chances, FSU has scored 13 touchdowns and three field goals.

The Seminoles have also been a first-quarter team this year.

FSU averages 11.8 points per game in the first quarter.

This ranks No. 1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Clemson is led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence, who has thrown for 1,131 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions this year.

He also has four rushing touchdowns this season.

FSU is led by running back Cam Akers.

Akers, who has run for 582 yards and rushed for seven touchdowns.

He also has 15 catches for 108 yards.

The junior has two receiving touchdowns this year.

What channel is the game on? ABC

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath

Which team is favored to win the game? Clemson is a 26-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 61.5.

