Florida State vs. Syracuse: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State University will play against Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

FSU is 3-4 on the season with a 2-3 conference record in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Syracuse is 3-4 on the season. The Orange have not won a conference game this year.

Saturday is homecoming for FSU. The team is 58-12-1 in homecoming games.

Cam Akers leads the way on offense for Florida State.

He has 773 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns this season.

Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson leads the way on defense for FSU.

He has 35 tackles this season and 4.5 tackles for loss this year.

What channel is the game on? ESPN2

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman

Which team is favored to win the game? FSU is a 10-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 59.

