Florida student's graduation photos are sight for 'saur eyes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One Florida student wanted to make sure his graduation photos were historic -- prehistoric, that is.

Tristan Charles Baermans is graduating from the Florida Virtual School next month and wanted to have some professional photos taken to celebrate the occasion.

However, this "class clown" didn't want to take typical graduation pictures, so he slapped on his T-Rex costume.

Parents, have no fear, not all his photos were prehistoric. Baermans did decide to put the costume away for some traditional portraits as well.

