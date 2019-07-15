Florida teen bitten by shark while boogie boarding

SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota teen is recovering from injuries after being bitten by a shark while vacationing in north Florida.

Jackie Jozaitis, 16, was boggie boarding on Amelia Island when she was bitten on her heel and ankle.

The teen says she didn't see the shark but felt its jaw snap.

Jozaitis rushed to shore and a friend helped wrap the wound until she could receive further medical care.

The teen received eight stitches and is expected to make a full recovery.

Experts advise against swimming during sunrise or sunset and avoiding areas where fresh and saltwater meet.

