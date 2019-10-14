Florida vs. South Carolina: How to watch, stream, listen

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The University of South Carolina will host the University of Florida on Saturday at noon on Saturday.

The Gators look to bounce back of Florida lost their first game of the season this past Saturday against LSU.

Florida is 6-1 on the year and 3-1 in the conference.USC is 3-3 on the year and 2-2 in the conference.

South Carolina is coming off the team's biggest win of the year after beating No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in overtime.

After losing to LSU, Florida is now the No. 9 team in the country.

Florida leads the series 27-9-3 against USC.

The last time the teams played against each other, the Gators won 35-31.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

Who are the announces for the game? Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy and Tom Luginbill

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Which team is favored to win the game? Florida is a 6.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

