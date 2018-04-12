Florida wildlife agency returns panther family back to the wild

NAPLES, Fla. - A Florida panther and her two kittens have been released back into the wild after spending months in captivity.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released the panther family Tuesday on the Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County. It was the first time they've rescued, rehabilitated and released a family group of panthers.

Fish and Wildlife officials say the mother was rescued in December after she was struck by a vehicle near Naples. Veterinarians treated her for a broken hind leg and she was taken to White Oak Conservation Foundation for rehabilitation.

Biologists suspected her three kittens were in the area near where the mother was injured.

They located two kittens and brought them to the rehab facility, where they eventually were reunited with their mother.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.