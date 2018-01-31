Florida woman accused of releasing falconer's hawk

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of intentionally releasing a falconer's hawk when the owner told her that he'd call the authorities if she didn't return the bird, according to wildlife officials.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said the red-tailed hawk Nikita escaped from its owner's Orlando home on Sept. 8, days before Hurricane Irma swept through the area. The bird was wearing a leash, jesses and anklets when it got loose.

Officials said Sherrie Wentworth, the owner of East Coast Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, in Port Orange, found the bird on Sept. 14 in an industrial park and took it back to the wildlife facility, where it was determined that the bird was not injured. Wentworth did not attempt to locate the owner or contact FWC after she found the bird, according to the report.

The next day, Nikita's owner contacted Wentworth and explained that he is the permitted owner and Nikita was his trained falconry raptor, officials said.

Wentworth refused to return the bird and said she would release it into the wild if the owner contacted FWC, according to the report. Officials claim the bird was released on Sept. 16.

"This first case happened last week we were called out to save this poor Red tail hung up in a tree in a industrial park. Thank the guys that saw this poor girl. A Falconer lost her. I'm not for a sport that could hurt the animals!! Lucky for this case we arrived in time. I released the bird to be free where hopefully she will never have contact again with humans," East Coast Wildlife Rehabilitation Center posted on its Facebook page on Sept. 17.

Authorities charged Wentworth with theft in connection with the incident, but records show it's not her first wildlife-related run-in with the law.

In 2015, Wentworth was fined for having a female tiger on her property without a permit, according to reports.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.