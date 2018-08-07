Florida woman accused of shoplifting steak in her pants from Publix

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman had some beef with law enforcement Monday when she was accused of shoplifting various meat items in her pants and purse.

Police responded to a Publix in Eustis in reference to a shoplifter Monday. They found Bobbie Talmadge being held in custody by the store’s loss prevention officer.

Talmadge told police she had been dropped off by her neighbor who asked her to steal food for a cookout later in the day. According to arrest records, the store’s security observed her concealing packages of meat and two spray-on deodorants into her pants and purse. Talmadge passed all points of sale and exited the store before she was stopped, police say.

The loss prevention officer provided a receipt for the stolen items, which included two New York strip steaks, a ribeye steak, a Porterhouse steak, T-bone steak cuts and Publix chicken wings, totaling $121.37.

Talmadge gave police the alias of Betty Blanton before telling them her real name.

Talmadge is charged with petit theft with two or more convictions and providing a false name to law enforcement.

Talmadge’s criminal history includes 11 prior theft-related arrests. She was arrested and transported to the Eustis Police Department for booking. After complaining of chest pain, Talmadge was transported to Florida Waterman Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital before being turned over to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

