Florida woman's hiking post goes viral after sister shows its fake

(Credit: Casey Sosnowski/Instagram)

A Florida woman posted a hiking photo to her Instagram only to be called out by her sister for it being fake.

Casey Sosnowski posed prior to her hike in the Villages and used the caption, “Nature is the ultimate healer to all our problems.”

Did I go hiking? No. Is this my backyard?...... Maybe😉

A post shared by 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐬𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐤𝐢 (@caseyrsos) on

 

As it turns out, Casey was just posing in her backyard, according to her sister Carly. 

Carly’s post went viral saying, “My sister said she was going hiking….. this is our backyard.”

Not everything is as it appears to be on Instagram. 

 

 

