15 things you probably don't know about Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando may be a tourist mecca, but there's a lot of information about the city that many people likely don't know.

With the help of the city of Orlando, here are 15 interesting tidbits about The City Beautiful.

No one knows how Orlando officially received its name. Four tales exist, but no conclusion has ever been reached.

Orlando has had various nicknames throughout its history, including City Phenomenal, City of Light and The City Beautiful.

Lake Eola is a giant sinkhole, and its deepest point reaches 80 feet.

In 1986, eight months before Orlando was awarded an NBA franchise, a contest was held to name the city’s future basketball team. The finalists were Heat, Tropics, Juice and Magic.

The first person to make a solo crossing of the Atlantic Ocean in a gas balloon was Orlando resident Joe Kittinger in 1978.

The road Semoran was named by putting the words Seminole and Orange together.

Church Street Station, also known as the Old Orlando Railroad Depot, was built in 1889 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. SunRail now has a stop nearby.

The first highway in Central Florida was Colonial Drive, which was originally paved brick.

There are more than 50 swans at Lake Eola, from five different breeds, including whooper, royal mute, trumpeter, Australian black and black neck.

The movie "Lethal Weapon 3" features the demolition of Orlando’s old City Hall in its opening scene.

At 290,000 square feet, the Orlando Public Library is the largest public library building in the state of Florida.

A former Orlando Naval Training Center was located where Baldwin Park now is found.

Likely between 350 and 400 years old, the oldest tree in Orlando is located at Big Tree Park on North Thornton Avenue.

Orlando City Hall has two free art galleries that are open to the public.

Orlando is home to more than 100 lakes.

