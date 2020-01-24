Man hit, killed by garbage truck on Florida highway

PALATKA, Fla. – A man walking along a Florida highway was killed in a crash involving a garbage truck, according to state troopers.

Eric Edenfield, 32, of Palatka, died Thursday morning along U.S. 17 in Putnam County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The garbage truck hit Edenfield from behind, but it’s unclear whether the truck driver will be charged, according to officials.

Waste Pro USA Senior Vice President Ron Pecora said in a statement that the company is cooperating with law enforcement, The Florida Times-Union reported. The statement also offered condolences and said the company is saddened by the incident.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further on what is an ongoing investigation,” the statement said.