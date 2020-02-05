Florida trooper killed in shooting at I-95 rest stop
Trooper was 19-year veteran with agency
PALM CITY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper died in a shooting at an Interstate 95 rest stop Wednesday, according to the agency.
Trooper Joseph Bullock, a 19-year veteran, died in a shooting before noon at a rest stop near Palm City, about a 45-minute drive north of West Palm Beach, the Highway Patrol said in a statement.
Bullock was killed in what the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office called a “felonious act,” according to WPLG.
According to the South Florida station’s report, another body was also found near the scene.
The shooting closed I-95 in both directions in the area. It was expected to remain closed until at least late Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
No further details have been released, including whether a suspect is in custody. The agency did not immediately respond to phone calls, emails or texts.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family mourns today for the loss of one of our own, FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock. Please keep his family and his team members in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/kQ8zO0mVGF— FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) February 5, 2020
