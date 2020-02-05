Florida trooper killed in shooting at I-95 rest stop

PALM CITY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper died in a shooting at an Interstate 95 rest stop Wednesday, according to the agency.

Trooper Joseph Bullock, a 19-year veteran, died in a shooting before noon at a rest stop near Palm City, about a 45-minute drive north of West Palm Beach, the Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Bullock was killed in what the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office called a “felonious act,” according to WPLG.

According to the South Florida station’s report, another body was also found near the scene.

The shooting closed I-95 in both directions in the area. It was expected to remain closed until at least late Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

No further details have been released, including whether a suspect is in custody. The agency did not immediately respond to phone calls, emails or texts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.