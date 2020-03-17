Motorcycle rider dies after falling from expressway ramp

DAVIE, Fla. – A North Carolina man died in South Florida over the weekend after crashing his motorcycle on an expressway ramp and being thrown over a barrier wall, authorities said.

The 55-year-old man, whose name wasn't immediately released, died at the scene of Sunday night's crash, which occurred at the interchange between Florida's Turnpike and Interstate 595 in Davie, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The man had been riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the ramp to head south on the turnpike when he lost control and hit the barrier wall, FHP said. The man was thrown from the bike and fell more than 30 feet. The motorcycle came to rest on the ramp.

The man was wearing a helmet, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.