Florida woman calls 911 over broken fridge

Deputies arrange for woman to get working refrigerator from Goodwill

Associated Press

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. – When a distraught senior citizen called 911 because her refrigerator broke, sheriff's deputies went to her home to explain that the phone number is reserved only for emergencies.

Cheryl Nanartonis told the Martin County Sheriff's deputies that she thought all of her food was going to spoil, so she called for help, according to the agency's Facebook post.

The deputies realized that she only made the call because she “believed she was in crisis," so they decided not to leave without finding a solution.

They called the Jensen Beach Goodwill and arranged for a gently used refrigerator to be delivered to her.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Nanartonis is now “back on track.”

