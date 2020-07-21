81ºF

Florida

Florida recording more coronavirus deaths than any state

Associated Press

Health care workers work at a walk-up COVID-19 testing site during the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, July 17, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. The mobile testing truck is operated by Aardvark Mobile Health, which has partnered with the Florida Division of Emergency Management. People getting tested are separated from nurses via a glass pane. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida's skyrocketing coronavirus death rate is now higher than any other state, edging out Texas, which has about 25% more people.

Florida recorded another 134 deaths Tuesday, bringing its daily average for the past week to 115, topping the 112 deaths a day Texas has reported during that time, Associated Press statistics show. A month ago, Florida was averaging 33 coronavirus deaths a day.

Overall, 5,317 people have died in Florida from COVID-19 since March 1 and nearly 370,000 have tested positive for the disease. About 19% of tests have returned positive in Florida over the last week, compared to 10% a month ago and 2.3% in late May.

The state reported that an additional 517 people have been admitted to hospitals with the disease.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a scheduled news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the outbreak.

