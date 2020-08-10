Authorities search for missing 11-year-old Florida girl

MIAMI, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in Miami, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

A missing child alert was issued for Jayla Jones Monday afternoon.

According to the FDLE, Jayla was wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts when she was last seen in the 100 block of NE 67th Street in Miami.

Jayla is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.