Tropical Storm Marco forms in northwest Caribbean

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Marco has formed in the northwestern Caribbean, joining Tropical Storm Laura as what could become a double threat within days to a huge stretch of the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Marco formed late Friday about 180 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph and it was expected to move near the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday.

Marco became a tropical storm on the heels of Laura, which set a record for the earliest 12th named storm of a season when it formed on Friday morning northeast of the Lesser Antilles.