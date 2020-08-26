95ºF

Florida

Florida seeks to boost unemployment benefits by $300 per week

Associated Press

Tags: politics, Government, Ron DeSantis, Health, Donald Trump
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 22: Joseph Louis joins others in a protest asking the state of Florida to fix its unemployment system on May 22, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. Unemployed hospitality and service workers who have not received unemployment checks held the protest demanding Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fix the unemployment system and send out their benefits. Since the closure of all non-essential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of thousands of hospitality workers across Florida find themselves out of work. Florida’s unemployment system has not worked reliably. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 22: Joseph Louis joins others in a protest asking the state of Florida to fix its unemployment system on May 22, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. Unemployed hospitality and service workers who have not received unemployment checks held the protest demanding Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fix the unemployment system and send out their benefits. Since the closure of all non-essential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of thousands of hospitality workers across Florida find themselves out of work. Florida’s unemployment system has not worked reliably. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is applying to participate in a federal unemployment assistance program so people currently receiving at least $100 in benefits can be eligible for another $300 a week.

The Lost Wages Assistance Program was created by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is authorized to spend up to $44 billion in disaster relief money for unemployment benefits.

“We actually do have an application, it's being sent today. I spoke to the secretary of labor, I think it will be favorably approved, so then we'll be able to then turn around and offer the enhanced benefit,” DeSantis said at a news conference Wednesday in Orlando. “So that will happen.”

Once approved, benefits will be retroactive to Aug. 1. Benefits are eligible to people who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida has had massive problems with its online unemployment application program, so much so DeSantis ordered an investigation into the company hired to create it. His office said in a news release that the Department of Economic Opportunity is already preparing its system to make sure benefits are paid out as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.