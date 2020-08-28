Mom wakes up to find her boys dead; man arrested on murder charges

MELROSE, Fla. – A man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two northeast Florida boys, sheriff’s officials said late Thursday.

The mother of Robert Baker, 12 and Tayten Baker, 14, found their bodies when she woke up on Wednesday morning, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. A younger sibling was not harmed.

Mark Wilson Jr., who is well-known to the family, was taken to jail and is awaiting a first appearance hearing, officials said. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.

A news conference is planned for Friday morning.

An autopsy confirmed the deaths as homicides, investigators said.

The boys' father is a long-distance truck driver and was not home at the time, officials said. The family had recently moved to the area.

Putnam County is about 100 miles north of Orlando.

The Sheriff’s Office posted an update Friday on its Facebook page:

Late Thursday evening deputies arrested Mark Wilson, Jr. of Melrose for the killing of Robert Baker, 12, and Tayten Baker, 14.

Wednesday morning the mother of the children awoke to find them in a common area inside their 129 Shiloh Road residence in Melrose with traumatic injuries. The mother and a younger sibling were uninjured. When deputies and rescue units responded to the home, the brothers were already deceased.

Wilson is well-known to the family and there was no immediate threat to the community. Wilson was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and awaiting first appearance.

Here’s the post made by the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:

Detectives are continuing to investigate the double homicide of two minors at 129 Shiloh Road in Melrose.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to the residence and found Robert Baker, 12, and Tayten Baker, 14, dead inside the home. Another two people, the boys’ mother and a younger sibling were inside the home, but uninjured. The father is a long-distance truck driver and not home at the time.

The boys’ mother and father are fully cooperating with detectives and are not considered persons of interest. The family recently moved to the area and this is considered an isolated incident.

An autopsy conducted today confirmed the deaths as homicides. This is still a very active investigation.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who might have heard or seen anything to contact a tip line at 386-329-0840. Tips are anonymous.

We want to remind residents that the sheriff’s office will release information as it become available and is the only source for accurate for information.