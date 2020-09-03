Earthquake in Florida? Yep, it happened

MOUNT CARMEL, Fla. – No damage was reported after a weak earthquake occurred Thursday morning along the Alabama-Florida line.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 4.0 quake happened just after 10 a.m. north of Mount Carmel, Florida, mostly a forested area southwest of Brewton, Alabama.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said it had not received any calls about damage, but some area residents reported feeling the quake in response to a question posed by the area National Weather Service office on its Facebook page.

The earthquake occurred more than 6 miles beneath the surface, according to the Geological Survey.