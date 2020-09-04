85ºF

Newborn dies after being left in hot car in Florida

Baby found inside car in Panama City

Associated Press

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – A newborn baby died after being left inside a hot car in Florida’s Panhandle, sheriff’s officials said.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office offered few details about the case on Thursday.

Rescue crews were called to a home in Panama City late Wednesday after the baby was found inside the car.

90s. Sheriff’s officials said the baby had possibly been left inside the vehicle for several hours. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The temperature on Wednesday reached the low 90s.

KidsandCars.org, a nonprofit child safety organization, said it’s the second hot car death in Florida this year.

The Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation, and will be speaking to witnesses to establish a timeline of events.

