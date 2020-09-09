Crews prepare to move Confederate memorial in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Crews are preparing to move a Confederate memorial from Plaza de la Constitucion in St. Augustine this week.

The city's commissioners voted 3-2 in June to relocate the memorial.

Following a heated board meeting in August, the commission decided in another 3-2 vote to accept an offer from local businessman Randy Ringhaver to move the memorial to property he owns in the western part of the county, which is known as Trout Creek Fish Camp.

The monument is expected to be kept in a park-like setting with proper lighting, sidewalks and benches, The St. Augustine Record reported.

The move is expected to cost the city $236,00, the newspaper reported.

Traffic in the area will be affected on Wednesday and Thursday as crews move the monument.