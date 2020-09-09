83ºF

Florida man pleads guilty to trafficking 78 pounds of meth

Nichols James Imhoff faces mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison

Associated Press

Tags: Florida, Crime
Police siren (Generic photo)
BILLINGS, Mont. – A Florida man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal drug trafficking charge filed after he was stopped for speeding in south-central Montana and a state trooper found 78 pounds of methamphetamine in his rented minivan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana said.

Nichols James Imhoff, 30, of Cape Coral, Florida, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute meth. A sentencing date has not been set.

Imhoff was arrested in February after he was stopped by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 90 near Columbus. The trooper’s K-9 alerted to drugs in the vehicle and officers seized the equivalent of more than 280,000 doses of meth. Tests showed it was 98% pure, court records said.

The seizure was "by far the largest amount of meth we’ve seen in a single traffic stop,” John Barnes, a spokesperson for the Montana Department of Justice, said at the time.

