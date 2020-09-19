82ºF

Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

Associated Press

A healthy Florida panther is seen on display at the Palm Beach Zoo on August 22, 2019 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

IMMOKALEE, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It's the 15th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 18 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 3-year-old male panther were found Friday in Collier County on a rural road east of Immokalee, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

