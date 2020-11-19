75ºF

Wild dogs fatally maul Florida man

Animal control hopes to catch canines

MARIANNA, Fla. – A Florida man has been fatally mauled by a pack of wild dogs, authorities say.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the body of 65-year-old Donald Allen was found along a road on Wednesday, not far from the Alabama state line, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

The sheriff's office says Allen was walking on the road when the pack attacked him. The sheriff's office said animal control is setting traps in the area in hopes of catching the dogs.

Further details were not available.

