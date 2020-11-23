3 injured in shooting at family gathering in Florida

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Three people were injured Sunday night when someone began shooting at a group gathered outside during a family gathering in Homestead, police said.

A police officer for the Miami-Dade County school system who was attending the party returned fire, news outlets reported. One man was airlifted to a trauma center, where he was reported to be in good condition. The other two were taken to Homestead Hospital.

The officer wasn't injured, police said.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the gunman ran from the area.

An investigation continues.