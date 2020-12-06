Florida AMBER Alert issued for missing Broward County girl

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Officials have issued an AMBER Alert after a child was reported missing in Broward County.

According to investigators, 2-year-old Stella Turley was last seen near the 2300 block of Northwest 9th Avenue in Wilton Manors.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a dark blue dress with red and white stripes. Stella has a red strawberry shaped birthmark on the left temple of her face, authorities said.

Investigators said the 2-year-old may be with 29-year-old Christine Ammon. Ammon was last seen wearing a floral shirt, dark colored leggings and carrying a small handbag.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stella, you’re asked to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement by calling 1-888-356-4774.

You can also contact the Wilton Manors Police Department at 954-390-2150.