Woman in car with 2 children fatally shot in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot while sitting in a car with two small children at a busy intersection in St. Petersburg, police said.

The shots that killed K’Mia Simmons on Tuesday evening came from another vehicle, said St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez.

The children and a man who was driving the Volvo sedan were not injured, she said. Simmons was taken to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Fernandez said in a news conference that the woman was not the intended target of the shooting, but the vehicle itself likely was. She added that the shooting was not a result of road rage.

“This is a particularly concerning case because not only was she killed, there were also two small children who were in the car,” Fernandez said. “Luckily they were not hurt.”

No additional details have been released.