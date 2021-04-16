Florida man, 82, dies while snorkeling in the Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. – An 82-year-old man died while snorkeling off Key Largo in the Florida Keys, sheriff’s officials said.

Aleksander Toverovsky, of Hallandale Beach, died Thursday afternoon after losing consciousness while he was snorkeling, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office was notified about 2:30 p.m. Thursday that a commercial dive boat crew with Rainbow Reef Dive Center was performing CPR on a patient who had been snorkeling at Molasses Reef.

Investigators said a mate on the dive boat Tropical Odyssey saw the man wave for help. He dove into the water and pulled the man to the boat. At that point Toverovsky lost consciousness and they began performing CPR.

The boat took the man to shore where paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending, officials said.