Boy Scouts find human remains under Florida building

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Some Boy Scouts, now Scouts BSA, who were conducting a cleanup operation as part of an Eagle Scout project found human remains under a building in Florida’s Panhandle, police said.

The medical examiner's office concluded the remains found Saturday are human and an investigation is underway, the Pensacola Police Department said in a statement.

Anthropologists from the University of West Florida are assisting in the investigation, the statement said.

No additional details were immediately available.