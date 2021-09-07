Clear icon
86º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Florida

Sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal shooting in Clearwater, officials say

Clearwater police will investigate shooting

Associated Press

Tags: Florida, Crime, Clearwater
Generic image of police lights.
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

CLEARWATER, Fla. – A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot someone early Tuesday in Clearwater, authorities said.

Officials have not identified the person who was shot, or said what led to the shooting.

Clearwater police will investigate the shooting, which involved a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy, through the county’s Use of Deadly Force Task Force, the release said. The task force was created last year to make certain that law enforcement agencies don’t investigate shootings involving their own officers.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.