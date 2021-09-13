Partly Cloudy icon
Florida man, 70, slams child because playground was too noisy, police say

10-year-old victim not seriously injured

Associated Press

File photo. (WJXT)

CLEARWATER, Fla. – A 70-year-old man has been accused of slamming a child to the ground at a Florida playground after yelling that kids were making too much noise.

Police arrested the man on a child abuse charge in Clearwater, Florida and took him to the Pinellas County Jail, arrest records show.

Officials say there were several kids having fun at the playground at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the man stormed out of his nearby apartment annoyed over the noise.

WTSP reports the man picked up a 10-year-old child by the shirt and slammed the kid to the ground. Officials say the child was not seriously hurt.

